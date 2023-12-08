The Detroit Pistons (2-19) are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around an 18-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSDET. The point total for the matchup is 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -11.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score above 229.5 points.

Detroit's outings this season have a 226.8-point average over/under, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit is 8-13-0 ATS this year.

The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 9 42.9% 114.1 222.9 110.5 228.5 224.2 Pistons 9 42.9% 108.8 222.9 118 228.5 223.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total five times.

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (3-8-0) this year.

The Pistons put up an average of 108.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 110.5 the Magic give up.

Detroit has put together a 4-5 ATS record and a 2-7 overall record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Splits

Pistons and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-13 2-0 12-9 Magic 15-6 0-1 11-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Magic Point Insights

Pistons Magic 108.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 2-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 118 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-0 2-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.