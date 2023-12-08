The Detroit Pistons (2-19) will attempt to end an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (14-7) on December 8, 2023 at Amway Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Detroit has put together a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 12th.

The Pistons average only 1.7 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Magic allow (110.5).

Detroit is 2-7 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up 107.3 points per game at home, 3.2 fewer points than away (110.5). On defense they concede 116.7 per game, 2.7 fewer points than on the road (119.4).

Detroit allows 116.7 points per game at home, and 119.4 on the road.

At home the Pistons are collecting 27 assists per game, one more than away (26).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries