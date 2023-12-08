Sportsbooks have set player props for Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham and others when the Orlando Magic host the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 22 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.

Cunningham's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +134)

The 11 points Isaiah Stewart scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Friday (9.5).

His rebounding average -- 7.1 per game -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Banchero's 20.6 points per game average is 2.9 less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (6.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

The 22.5-point prop bet for Franz Wagner on Friday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.4).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Wagner has picked up 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

