When the Orlando Magic (14-7) and Detroit Pistons (2-19) match up at Amway Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, Ausar Thompson will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their previous game to the Grizzlies, 116-102, on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 22 points, and also had four boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bojan Bogdanovic 22 4 7 3 0 4 Jalen Duren 17 11 0 0 1 0 Cade Cunningham 16 4 10 2 1 1

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.0 points, 3.9 boards and 7.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Thompson chips in with 10.4 points per game, plus 8.9 boards and 2.5 assists.

Isaiah Stewart averages 11.0 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Killian Hayes averages 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.3 assists, making 42.5% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Duren provides the Pistons 12.6 points, 10.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21.6 4.1 7.9 1.4 0.2 2.2 Ausar Thompson 9.5 7 1.4 0.7 0.8 0.2 Jaden Ivey 11.6 3.1 3.2 0.9 0.5 0.9 Isaiah Stewart 9.4 6.5 1.1 0.6 0.7 1.1 Jalen Duren 7.5 6.8 1 0.3 1 0

