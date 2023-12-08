Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Saginaw County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chesaning High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Durand, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Merrill, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Alma, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at St. Louis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Louis, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.