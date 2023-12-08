Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Sanilac County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marlette High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Peck, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
