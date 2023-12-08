Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Tuscola County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

All Saints Central High School at Kingston High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 8

5:45 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kingston, MI

Kingston, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Cass City, MI

Cass City, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vassar High School at North Branch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: North Branch, MI

North Branch, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Peck Community High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Peck, MI

Peck, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Carsonville, MI

Carsonville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Beach Community High School at Caro High School