If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Van Buren County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mattawan High School at Loy Norrix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Allegan High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Comstock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugatuck High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bangor High School