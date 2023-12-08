Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Van Buren County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mattawan High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allegan High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bangor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bangor, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
