Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Washtenaw County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roeper High School at Greenhills School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arbor Preparatory High School at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Academy High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
