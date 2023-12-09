Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you'd like to wager on DeBrincat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +7.

In nine of 25 games this year, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 15 of 25 games this season, DeBrincat has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

DeBrincat has an assist in 11 of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of DeBrincat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 25 Games 2 24 Points 1 13 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.