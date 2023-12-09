In the upcoming matchup versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Andrew Copp to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Copp averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

