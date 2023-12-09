The Army Black Knights (5-6) take on the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are favored by 2.5 points in the game. The over/under in this contest is 27.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. Navy matchup in this article.

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Army vs. Navy Betting Trends

Army has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Navy is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Midshipmen have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Army & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Navy To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

