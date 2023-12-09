Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Bay County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Auburn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
