How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) take the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
Central Michigan vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- This season, Central Michigan has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.3% from the field.
- The Chippewas are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 170th.
- The Chippewas score an average of 65.1 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- Central Michigan has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Central Michigan scored more points at home (68.7 per game) than away (61.8) last season.
- The Chippewas conceded fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (75.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Central Michigan made fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.3%) than at home (30.8%) too.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Stetson
|L 71-61
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 88-61
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 71-67
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/19/2023
|Davenport
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|12/21/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|McGuirk Arena
