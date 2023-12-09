The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) take the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • This season, Central Michigan has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.3% from the field.
  • The Chippewas are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 170th.
  • The Chippewas score an average of 65.1 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • Central Michigan has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Central Michigan scored more points at home (68.7 per game) than away (61.8) last season.
  • The Chippewas conceded fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (75.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Central Michigan made fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.3%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Stetson L 71-61 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Ohio State L 88-61 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Valparaiso W 71-67 McGuirk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/19/2023 Davenport - McGuirk Arena
12/21/2023 Detroit Mercy - McGuirk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.