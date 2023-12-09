The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Central Michigan has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Creighton is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Bluejays' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

