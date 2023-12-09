The Creighton Bluejays (5-1) meet the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.2 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trey Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

Steven Ashworth: 8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Fredrick King: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman: 18.2 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Ashworth: 8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK King: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 46th 84 Points Scored 64.8 328th 54th 63.7 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd 25th 39.2 Rebounds 27.8 341st 167th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9 196th 2nd 12.3 3pt Made 6.3 264th 37th 17.5 Assists 10.7 307th 51st 9.7 Turnovers 14.2 311th

