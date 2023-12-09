The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) as double-digit, 30.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -30.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in three of eight outings.

The average over/under for Central Michigan's matchups this season is 140.4, 5.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Central Michigan's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Creighton's .750 ATS win percentage (6-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Central Michigan's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 5 62.5% 84 149.1 63.4 138.7 149.5 Central Michigan 3 37.5% 65.1 149.1 75.3 138.7 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas average just 1.7 more points per game (65.1) than the Bluejays allow (63.4).

Central Michigan has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 6-2-0 2-0 4-4-0 Central Michigan 3-5-0 0-0 4-4-0

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Central Michigan 13-2 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 3-12 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.