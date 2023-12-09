How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Oakland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Central Michigan vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison
- The Chippewas average 7.4 fewer points per game (63) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (70.4).
- Oakland's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63 points.
- The 77.9 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up are only 2.6 more points than the Chippewas give up (75.3).
- Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 75.3 points.
- Central Michigan is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Chippewas concede to opponents (40.7%).
- The Chippewas shoot 37.8% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede.
Central Michigan Leaders
- Taylor Anderson: 5.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.2 STL, 24.3 FG%
- Rochelle Norris: 7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG%
- Madisen Wardell: 12.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Nadege Jean: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%
- Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 96-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 84-59
|Klotsche Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|L 73-65
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.