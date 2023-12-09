The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Perron light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored two goals versus the Senators this season in two games (six shots).

Perron has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.