The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Eagles have also dropped four games in a row.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 57.3 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 76.3 the Screaming Eagles give up to opponents.

The 66.3 points per game the Screaming Eagles score are 8.4 fewer points than the Eagles allow (74.7).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.2% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles' 36.1 shooting percentage is 7.7 lower than the Screaming Eagles have conceded.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 47.9 FG%

8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 47.9 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Kennedi Myles: 4.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG% Lachelle Austin: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Cali Denson: 8.4 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Eastern Michigan Schedule