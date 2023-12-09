There is high school basketball competition in Ingham County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Henry Ford High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9

12:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9

1:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Parkway Christian School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 9

2:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass Technical High School at Holt High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9

4:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School at Sexton High School