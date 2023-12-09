Will Jake Walman light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

