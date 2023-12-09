Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lenawee County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adrian High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.