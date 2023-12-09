Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Webberville Community High School at Parkway Christian School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 9

2:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond High School at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Marine City, MI

Marine City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at L'Anse Creuse North High School