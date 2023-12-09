Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan State Spartans (5-1) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2), at 2:00 PM ET.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Michigan State Players to Watch

Julia Ayrault: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK

12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK DeeDee Hagemann: 15 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Moira Joiner: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tory Ozment: 10 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

