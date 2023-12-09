The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers score 22.9 more points per game (81.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (58.8).

Nebraska is 7-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Michigan State has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Spartans record 36.8 more points per game (93.9) than the Cornhuskers give up (57.1).

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 57.1 points.

Nebraska is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 93.9 points.

The Spartans are making 52.3% of their shots from the field, 17.2% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (35.1%).

The Cornhuskers shoot 47.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Spartans allow.

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 3 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 3 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.7 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.7 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Moira Joiner: 14.9 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

14.9 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16) Abbey Kimball: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Michigan State Schedule