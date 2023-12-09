Should you wager on Moritz Seider to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.

Seider's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:01 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:33 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:40 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:53 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.