Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 9?
Should you wager on Moritz Seider to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
- Seider's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:01
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
