Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brother Rice High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.