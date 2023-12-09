How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4) host the 16th-place Ottawa Senators (10-11).
The Senators' matchup with the Red Wings can be seen on BSDET and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|Red Wings
|5-4 (F/OT) OTT
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|Red Wings
|5-2 DET
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 77 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
- The Red Wings' 96 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|23
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|25
|13
|11
|24
|14
|15
|50%
|Lucas Raymond
|25
|9
|13
|22
|11
|11
|0%
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|24
|5
|14
|19
|10
|6
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (69 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Senators have 72 goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|21
|5
|20
|25
|21
|13
|44.6%
|Claude Giroux
|21
|8
|11
|19
|10
|8
|60.9%
|Brady Tkachuk
|21
|13
|6
|19
|13
|14
|52.9%
|Drake Batherson
|21
|8
|10
|18
|12
|8
|46.9%
|Mathieu Joseph
|21
|5
|12
|17
|8
|15
|40.7%
