A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4) host the 16th-place Ottawa Senators (10-11).

The Senators' matchup with the Red Wings can be seen on BSDET and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-4 (F/OT) OTT 10/21/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 77 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Red Wings' 96 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 23 11 14 25 13 13 52.2% Alex DeBrincat 25 13 11 24 14 15 50% Lucas Raymond 25 9 13 22 11 11 0% J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1% Shayne Gostisbehere 24 5 14 19 10 6 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (69 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Senators have 72 goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Senators Key Players