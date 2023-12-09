The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4), host the 16th-ranked group from the Eastern Conference, the Ottawa Senators (10-11), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

The Red Wings have a 6-2-2 record over their past 10 games. They have totaled 41 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On the power play, 41 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (24.4% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Red Wings 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-130)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings are 14-7-4 overall and 2-4-6 in overtime games.

Detroit has 12 points (4-3-4) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Red Wings scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals 19 times, and are 14-2-3 in those games (to register 31 points).

In the four games when Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up six points after finishing 3-1-0.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Red Wings finished 7-4-2 in those matchups (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 2nd 3.84 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 14th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.29 18th 20th 30.1 Shots 32.8 5th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.1 15th 10th 23.08% Power Play % 17.24% 23rd 18th 78.49% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 28th

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

