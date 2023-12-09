Red Wings vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Ottawa Senators (10-11, 16th in the Eastern Conference), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-130)
|Senators (+105)
|7
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won five of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Detroit has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Wings a 56.5% chance to win.
- In 15 games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Senators Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|96 (2nd)
|Goals
|72 (26th)
|77 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|69 (8th)
|24 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (21st)
|20 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (18th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 6-2-2 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Detroit hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Red Wings' 96 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- The Red Wings rank 16th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (77 total) in league play.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +19 this season.
