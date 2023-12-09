Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 9?
When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Shayne Gostisbehere find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
- Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|4
|1
|3
|18:55
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|25:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|26:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
