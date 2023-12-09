Shayne Gostisbehere will be among those in action Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. If you'd like to wager on Gostisbehere's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In five of 24 games this year, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in 10 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Gostisbehere has an assist in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Gostisbehere's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 6 19 Points 5 5 Goals 2 14 Assists 3

