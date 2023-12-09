The Villanova Wildcats (10-2) visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-0) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

South Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (457.2 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (239.4 yards allowed per game). Villanova has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 11th-best in points per game (33.6) and 13th-best in points allowed per game (18.5).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 15 Games

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Key Statistics

South Dakota State Villanova 457.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (8th) 239.4 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (39th) 230.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (9th) 226.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (47th) 2 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (30th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has recorded 2,517 yards (209.8 ypg) on 170-of-248 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 260 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 178 times for 1,192 yards (99.3 per game), scoring 14 times.

Amar Johnson has piled up 704 yards on 108 carries, scoring four times.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 41 receptions for 719 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jaxon Janke has caught 43 passes for 708 yards (59.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Griffin Wilde's 17 grabs are good enough for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins leads Villanova with 2,607 yards on 146-of-251 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 328 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Jackson has run the ball 123 times for 914 yards, with eight touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has run for 658 yards across 103 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has registered 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 955 (79.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has 28 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 716 yards (59.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Jaaron Hayek's 34 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 456 yards (38.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Villanova gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.