How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 43% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
- Western Michigan has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 101st.
- The Broncos put up an average of 64.6 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.6 the Penguins allow.
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Western Michigan is 1-1.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68) last season.
- The Broncos conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.
- At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|W 72-66
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 65-51
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|University Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
