The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 43% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
  • Western Michigan has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 101st.
  • The Broncos put up an average of 64.6 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.6 the Penguins allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Western Michigan is 1-1.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68) last season.
  • The Broncos conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.
  • At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Mercer W 72-66 Raider Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas L 65-51 University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame L 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State - University Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

