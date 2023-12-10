Amon-Ra St. Brown against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Lions play the Bears at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 139.5 12.7 8 36 11.37

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his squad with 1,042 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 84 catches (out of 115 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

In the air, Detroit has passed for the fourth-highest number of yards in the NFL at 3,159, or 263.3 per game.

The Lions' scoring average on offense is 27.3 points per game, sixth-highest in the league.

Detroit averages 35.8 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 11th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Lions rank 21st in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 42 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 34.4%.

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,874 (239.5 per game). It also ranks 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

This year, the Bears are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, surrendering 24.7 points per game (11th in NFL).

Chicago has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

21 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 115 47 Def. Targets Receptions 84 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.4 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1042 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 94.7 2.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 410 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.