Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amon-Ra St. Brown against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Lions play the Bears at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you below.
Lions vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|139.5
|12.7
|8
|36
|11.37
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense
- Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his squad with 1,042 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 84 catches (out of 115 targets) and scored six touchdowns.
- In the air, Detroit has passed for the fourth-highest number of yards in the NFL at 3,159, or 263.3 per game.
- The Lions' scoring average on offense is 27.3 points per game, sixth-highest in the league.
- Detroit averages 35.8 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 11th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Lions rank 21st in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 42 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 34.4%.
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,874 (239.5 per game). It also ranks 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).
- This year, the Bears are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, surrendering 24.7 points per game (11th in NFL).
- Chicago has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- 21 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|115
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|84
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.4
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1042
|27
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|94.7
|2.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|410
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|3
|Interceptions
