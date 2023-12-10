Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 14?
Should you bet on David Montgomery getting into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Montgomery will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has churned out a team-best 704 rushing yards (78.2 per game) with 10 touchdowns.
- Montgomery also has nine catches for 87 yards (9.7 per game).
- Montgomery has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in eight games.
David Montgomery Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|18
|56
|1
|1
|-1
|0
Rep David Montgomery with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.