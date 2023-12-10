Sunday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) and Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) going head to head at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Titans secured a 62-59 win against Western Michigan.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 70, Northern Illinois 63

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Titans defeated the Dayton Flyers 76-60 on November 18.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Detroit Mercy is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 218) on November 18

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 237) on December 3

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 267) on December 6

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 274) on November 30

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 316) on November 24

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.0 FG%

12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.0 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

7.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 200th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.8 per contest to rank 152nd in college basketball.

