The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Titans rank 287th.

The Titans score an average of 61.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.9.

At home, the Titans conceded 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy sunk more triples on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule