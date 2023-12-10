How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Titans' 64.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Detroit Mercy is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.1 points.
- Northern Illinois is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
- The 66.6 points per game the Huskies average are only 3.8 more points than the Titans give up (62.8).
- When Northern Illinois scores more than 62.8 points, it is 3-1.
- Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans allow defensively.
- The Titans shoot 43% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies allow.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 59-50
|Beeghly Center
|12/3/2023
|Oakland
|W 66-55
|Calihan Hall
|12/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 62-59
|University Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Calihan Hall
