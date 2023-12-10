The Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) will meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 16.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK Boo Buie: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

3.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Ty Berry: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 306th 67 Points Scored 63.5 343rd 40th 62.6 Points Allowed 80.8 334th 346th 27.4 Rebounds 27.2 349th 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 319th 281st 6 3pt Made 5.5 311th 210th 12.8 Assists 11.7 268th 16th 8.4 Turnovers 13.2 258th

