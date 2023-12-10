The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) are heavy underdogs (+24.5) as they try to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -24.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has played five games this season that have had more than 133.5 combined points scored.

Detroit Mercy's outings this season have a 137.9-point average over/under, 4.4 more points than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy has only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this year.

Northwestern (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 20.7% more often than Detroit Mercy (2-7-0) this season.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 3 42.9% 73.7 135.3 66.9 143.2 134.5 Detroit Mercy 5 55.6% 61.6 135.3 76.3 143.2 144.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans put up an average of 61.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 3-4-0 0-0 3-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-7-0 0-1 3-6-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Detroit Mercy 13-5 Home Record 9-5 7-4 Away Record 5-13 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.