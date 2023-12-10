Will Jahmyr Gibbs pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gibbs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has piled up 117 carries for 626 yards (62.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Gibbs has added 42 receptions for 272 yards (27.2 per game).

Gibbs has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0 Week 12 Packers 11 54 0 4 19 0 Week 13 @Saints 8 60 0 1 -6 0

Rep Jahmyr Gibbs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.