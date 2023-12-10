When the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jameson Williams score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams' 13 receptions are good enough for 195 yards (24.4 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 24 times.

Williams has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has one rushing TD in eight games.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 3 2 51 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 11 0

Rep Jameson Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.