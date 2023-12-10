Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 239.5 per game.

Goff has thrown for 3,288 yards (274.0 yards per game) this season while completing 67.7% of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight picks. Goff has chipped in on the ground, too, with 21 yards (1.8 per game) on 28 carries and two TDs.

Goff vs. the Bears

Goff vs the Bears (since 2021): 5 GP / 239.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 239.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Chicago this year.

12 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Bears this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

The Bears have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Bears is conceding 239.5 yards per game this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Bears have conceded 23 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 30th in NFL play.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 242.5 (-115)

242.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has topped his passing yards prop total in six games this year, or 50.0%.

The Lions pass on 54.6% of their plays and run on 45.4%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

With 430 attempts for 3,288 passing yards, Goff is sixth in NFL action with 7.6 yards per attempt.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 12 games this season, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has 56.4% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (22).

Goff has attempted 42 passes in the red zone (34.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-118)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his 12 opportunities this season (25.0%).

Goff has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine carries in the red zone (11.2% of his team's 80 red zone rushes).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 16-for-25 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 332 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 23-for-35 / 236 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-33 / 333 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 26-for-37 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

