Josh Reynolds will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Reynolds has collected 450 receiving yards (to average 40.9 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 44 targets.

Reynolds vs. the Bears

Reynolds vs the Bears (since 2021): 3 GP / 28.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 28.7 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 21 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is giving up 239.5 yards per outing this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Bears' defense is ranked 30th in the league with 23 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Reynolds has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Reynolds has been targeted on 44 of his team's 430 passing attempts this season (10.2% target share).

He has 450 receiving yards on 44 targets to rank 12th in NFL play with 10.2 yards per target.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has four total touchdowns this season (10.3% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

