Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Bears Game – Week 14
The Detroit Lions (9-3) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North showdown.
When is Lions vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Lions are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (7.2 to 3).
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 62.4%.
- The Lions are 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter, Detroit has gone 5-2 (71.4%).
- This season, the Bears have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.
- Chicago is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)
- The Lions are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Detroit is 5-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Bears are 5-6-1 against the spread this season.
- Chicago is 4-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- Between them, these two teams average 4.5 more points per game (47.5) than this matchup's total (43).
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 48.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- Lions games have hit the over on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).
- Seven of the Bears' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).
David Montgomery Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|78.2
|10
|9.7
|0
Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|198.4
|12
|50
|1
