The Detroit Lions (9-3) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North showdown.

When is Lions vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Lions are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (7.2 to 3).

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 62.4%.

The Lions are 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter, Detroit has gone 5-2 (71.4%).

This season, the Bears have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

Chicago is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Other Week 14 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)



Detroit (-3) The Lions are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit is 5-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Bears are 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

Chicago is 4-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Between them, these two teams average 4.5 more points per game (47.5) than this matchup's total (43).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 48.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the over/under in this matchup.

Lions games have hit the over on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).

Seven of the Bears' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

David Montgomery Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 78.2 10 9.7 0

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 198.4 12 50 1

