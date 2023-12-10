How to Watch Lions vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NFC North opponents meet when the Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) play on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights
- The Lions score just 2.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Bears allow (24.7).
- The Lions average 400.6 yards per game, 82.1 more yards than the 318.5 the Bears give up per outing.
- Detroit rushes for 137.3 yards per game, 58.3 more than the 79 Chicago allows per contest.
- The Lions have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Lions Away Performance
- On the road, the Lions average fewer points (25.8 per game) than overall (27.3). They also concede more (25 per game) than overall (23.8).
- On the road, the Lions accumulate fewer yards (394.3 per game) than overall (400.6). They also give up more (347.2 per game) than overall (322.4).
- The Lions pick up 132.5 rushing yards per game in away games (4.8 fewer than overall), and give up 86.7 rushing yards in road games (6.4 fewer than overall).
- On the road, the Lions convert fewer third downs (40%) than overall (43%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (38%) than overall (37.4%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Chicago
|W 31-26
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|L 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/16/2023
|Denver
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
