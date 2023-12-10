The Detroit Lions (9-3) hit the road for a NFC North battle against the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.

Lions and Bears recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Lions vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3.5 43 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lions vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit's games this year have an average total of 46.5, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread eight times this season (8-4-0).

The Lions have won eight of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this season (80%).

Detroit has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 43 points.

Chicago's games this year have had a 43.4-point total on average, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-6-1).

The Bears have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 1-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Lions vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 27.3 6 23.8 23 46.5 8 12 Bears 20.2 22 24.7 27 43.4 7 12

Lions vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In its past three games, Detroit has hit the over.

The Lions have played better in divisional games, as they've put up 1.7 more points against teams in their division (29 points per game) compared to their overall season average (27.3 points per game). That said, they've allowed 25 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 23.8 points per game in all games.

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 41 points this season (3.5 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 54 points on the year (4.5 per game).

Bears

Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Bears have gone over the total once.

The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional games (17.8 per game) than overall (20.2), but also allowing fewer points (24.5) than overall (24.7).

The Lions have scored a total of 41 more points than their opponents this year (3.5 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 54 points (4.5 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.3 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.7 25.0 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 4-2 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 41.7 44.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 22.4 26.0 ATS Record 5-6-1 1-3-1 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.