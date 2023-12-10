Sunday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2) and Michigan Wolverines (7-2) at State Farm Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Illinois taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Wolverines dropped their last matchup 69-46 against Toledo on Wednesday.

Michigan vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Michigan vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 68, Michigan 67

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 18, the Wolverines beat the Middle Tennessee Raiders (No. 71 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-49.

Michigan has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 71) on November 18

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 86) on November 6

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 101) on December 2

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 19

80-39 at home over Oakland (No. 237) on November 14

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Lauren Hansen: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

8.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 46.6 FG%

6.9 PTS, 46.6 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.3 PTS, 57.8 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines put up 72.3 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 55.4 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +152 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.

